Tag
boat accident
Toddler survives cruise ship tragedy in Da Nang
This 10-month-old toddler survived without injury after a cruise ship capsized on the Han River in Da Nang last Saturday, but not all tourists on the ...
70 divers search for missing tourists after cruise ship goes down in Da Nang
Around 70 top civilian and military divers are scouring the Han River in Da Nang in the search for people missing ...
