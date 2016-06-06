VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Toddler survives cruise ship tragedy in Da Nang

By Nhung Nguyen   June 6, 2016 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
This 10-month-old toddler survived without injury after a cruise ship capsized on the Han River in Da Nang last Saturday, but not all tourists on the Thao Van 2 were so lucky.
Tags: Da Nang boat accident Han river
 
View more

Turkish school bus accident kills several people

Bike-packing: coolest way to travel in Vietnam

No charges for mother in gorilla case

Clinton reaches number of delegates needed to clinch Democratic nomination

 
go to top