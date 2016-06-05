70 divers search for missing tourists after cruise ship goes down in Da Nang

Three tourists, including two siblings aged 7 and 4 years old from the northern province of Bac Kan, and a 46-year old man from Binh Dinh Province, are still unaccounted for. The other 53 people, including a pilot and two crew members, have been rescued after the cruise ship carrying them overturned on the Han River near Novotel Hotel in the central city of Da Nang on June 4, according to latest information from Da Nang authorities released in a briefing on Sunday.

The ship had only 28 seats but was carrying 56 people in total, they said.

The ship was called Thao Van with license number DNa 0016. It was owned by Vo Quoc Hung and was skippered by Le Chi Cong. It's capacity was 28 seats and was last inspected on May 19. The next inspection was scheduled for November 20.