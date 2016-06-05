VnExpress International
70 divers search for missing tourists after cruise ship goes down in Da Nang

By VnExpress   June 5, 2016 | 12:17 pm GMT+7

Around 70 top civilian and military divers are scouring the Han River in Da Nang in the search for people missing after a cruise ship capsized on Saturday.

Some divers on duty. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Three tourists, including two siblings aged 7 and 4 years old from the northern province of Bac Kan, and a 46-year old man from Binh Dinh Province, are still unaccounted for. The other 53 people, including a pilot and two crew members, have been rescued after the cruise ship carrying them overturned on the Han River near Novotel Hotel in the central city of Da Nang on June 4, according to latest information from Da Nang authorities released in a briefing on Sunday.

The ship had only 28 seats but was carrying 56 people in total, they said.

Huynh Duc Tho, chairman of Da Nang's People's Committee (in white), coordinates rescue forces. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Da Nang is one of the top destinations for foreign and local tourists in the central region.

People wait for information from the divers. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

The ship was called Thao Van with license number DNa 0016. It was owned by Vo Quoc Hung and was skippered by Le Chi Cong. It's capacity was 28 seats and was last inspected on May 19. The next inspection was scheduled for November 20.

