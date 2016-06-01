VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag bear
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Say NO to illegal wildlife products!

The illegal wildlife trade is an urgent problem. A more urgent problem than most of us realize.

Vietnam's bear sanctuary expands, allowing more to be rescued from bile farming

The sanctuary, currently home to 161 rescued bears, can accommodate up to 40 more.

Animal holiday cheer and Christmas 'miracles'

Polar bears and river otters enjoy the early snowy weather at the Portland Zoo, reindeer graze a cemetery in Idaho, and one lucky kitten in Tennessee is called a Christmas ...
December 12, 2016 | 09:13 am GMT+7

Missing Japanese boy found unharmed

A seven-year-old Japanese boy, missing for almost a week after being abandoned in a forest by his parents as punishment, is found unharmed.
June 03, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7

Search expands for Japanese boy left in forest

Searchers comb a forest in northern Japan for a missing boy who was left there by his parents as punishment for naughty behaviour.
June 01, 2016 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
 
go to top