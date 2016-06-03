VnExpress International
Missing Japanese boy found unharmed

By Reuters/Natasha Howitt   June 3, 2016 | 05:44 pm GMT+7
A seven-year-old Japanese boy, missing for almost a week after being abandoned in a forest by his parents as punishment, is found unharmed.
