VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Providing bare necessities to bears at a rescue center
 
 

Providing bare necessities to bears at a rescue center

Providing bare necessities to bears at a rescue center

By Tran Giang, Gia Hoang   August 12, 2019 | 11:27 am GMT+7
Hoang Van Chien helps care for 200 bears at the Vietnam Bear Rescue Center in northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Tags:

Vietnam bear Vietnam Bear Rescue Center
 
View more

A vendor with her campaign fights plastic bag blight

When a man’s dreams take flight

Squid noodles keep a Saigon shop busy all day

People flock to temple for salvation during Ghost Month

 
go to top