Two bears freed from 20 years of cage life in Vietnam

Vietnam's wildlife conservation center Four Paws Vietnam cooperated with Ninh Binh Forest Protection Department in the northern province to rescue two bears held captive for 20 years for the bear bile trade on Thursday.
Ninh Binh had 40 bears held captive in 2005 and the two on Thursday were the last ones rescued from cage life in the province.
Thousands of bottles of antibiotics and tranquilizers are found at the bear farm. Doctors said the drugs were used during the bile extraction process.
A doctor used a blowing tube to shoot the anesthetic into a bear before taking it out of the cage.
Doctors unlocked the cage, ducktaping the bear's mouth and cooling it with a wet towel before bringing it out.
Experts perform overall examination and take samples of blood, hair, feces and urine. They found both bears suffering from obesity, gall bladder damage, urinary tract infection, damaged nails and tooth decay.
The two Asian black bears weigh 160kg (352 lbs) and 170kg (374 lbs).
After examination, the bears were put into cages to be transported to a rescue center. They will stay at Ninh Binh Bear Rescue Center for three weeks for treatment and to familiarize with semi-natural environment.
Ninh Binh Bear Rescue Center is 10 hectares large with two bear farms and four semi-natural areas. The center is home to many bears rescued from Vietnam's bear bile industry. Vietnam banned commercial bear bile extraction in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade. Vietnam's government signed an agreement last July to work with animal activists to shut down all bear bile farms and free the remaining 1,000 bears stuck in captivity by 2020.