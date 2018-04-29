VnExpress International
Two bears freed from 20 years of cage life in Vietnam

By Ngoc Thanh   April 29, 2018 | 07:06 am GMT+7

Carrying many diseases from the long captivity, they are now spending better days at a rescue center.

On Thursday (April 26), Viet Nam Wildlife Protection Center (Four Paws Viet) cooperated with Ninh Binh Forest Protection Department to rescue the last two bears which have been held captive for 20 years.

Since 2005, Ninh Binh has 40 bears, which significantly reduces over time. These are the last two bears rescued in the area, said Head of Ninh Binh Forest Protection Department.

Thousands of bottles of antibiotics and tranquilizers are found at the bear farm. Doctors said the drugs were used during the bile extraction process.

The doctor used a blowing tube to shoot the anesthetic, then took the bear out of the cage. The amount of anesthetic is calculated according to the weight of each bear.

Doctors unlocked the cage, using adhesive tape to lock the mouth and a wet towel to cool the bears then brought them out.

They were given overall examination and taken samples of blood, hair, feces and urine. The doctor concluded that both bears suffered from obesity, gall bladder damage, urinary tract infection, worn nails and tooth decay.

Two bears are Asian black bears and weigh 160kg (352 lbs) and 170kg (374 lbs) respectively.

After examination, bears were put into cages and would be shipped after they were completely awake.

Ninh Binh Bear Rescue Center is 10 hectares wide with two bear farms and four semi-natural areas. The center is feeding many bears, including one that lost two forelimbs.

Ninh Binh Bear Rescue Center is 10 hectares large with two bear farms and four semi-natural areas. The center is home to many bears rescued from Vietnam's bear bile industry. Vietnam banned commercial bear bile extraction in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade. Vietnam's government signed an agreement last July to work with animal activists to shut down all bear bile farms and free the remaining 1,000 bears stuck in captivity by 2020.
