Two bears freed from 20 years of cage life in Vietnam

Ninh Binh Bear Rescue Center is 10 hectares large with two bear farms and four semi-natural areas. The center is home to many bears rescued from Vietnam's bear bile industry. Vietnam banned commercial bear bile extraction in 2005, but bile farming remains a problem after more than a decade. Vietnam's government signed an agreement last July to work with animal activists to shut down all bear bile farms and free the remaining 1,000 bears stuck in captivity by 2020.