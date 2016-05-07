VnExpress International
Swans removed from Hanoi’s central lake as deemed at odds with turtle legend

Despite public support, the new attraction did not last more than a day.

Thailand's tiger tourism expands despite raid on infamous tiger temple

'On the ground, nothing has changed.'

Devastating drought vaporizes Vietnam’s tourist attraction

The lasting severe drought has dried up Ao Ba Om pond in Tra Vinh province, Vietnam, the place famous for various Khmer festivals.
