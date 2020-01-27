VnExpress International
Places

A bird’s-eye view of Vietnam

By Huynh Phuong   January 27, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Here are some of Vietnam’s most beautiful landscapes and top tourist destinations seen from above.

A farm of daisy in Sa Dec Flower Village of Dong Thap Province. Sa Dec is considered the flower capital of the Mekong Delta, with an area of 600 hectares and over 2,000 working families. Coming to this flower village near Tet, visitors will get to see farmers working on the flower fields.

The Landmark 81 building in HCMC at night. At 461.15 meters, it’s the tallest building in Vietnam and the 17th tallest in the world. It has 81 floors.

The statue of Jesus Christ during sunrise at the southern beach town Vung Tau. Built in 1974, it took 19 years to complete the statue. Located on a height of 200 meters, this is an ideal place to get a full view of Vung Tau when you climbed 133 steps of the spiral stairs inside the statue.

A pack of cow traveling through a green meadow in Phan Thiet city of Binh Thuan Province.

Nam Cuong dunes, located in An Hai commune, Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province, emerges like a desert from a birds eye view. This destination is about eight kilometers from southeast of Phan Rang city.

Ta Dung Lake in central Dak Nong province is still new to tourist but it’s already a familiar spot for Southern photographers. Ta Dung is described as the Ha Long Bay of Central Highland with 40 big and small cays on the blue water.

Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO natural heritage site in northern Quang Ninh Province.
The foggy city Da Lat is always on the list of favorite destinations in Vietnam. This is a picture of Da Lat at night, through the fog.

The photo named Net flowers shows a fisherman catching anchovies in Hon Yen of Phu Yen Province. Hon Yen is located in Nhon Hoi village, An Hoa commune, Tuy An district, about 20 km northeast of Tuy Hoa city. Visitors in Hon Yen will have the opportunity to experience the fishing village tourism, see the busy traffic on the sea and the fishermen rushing to work in the early morning and afternoon.

Hon Yen is in Tuy An District, some 20 km northeast of Tuy Hoa Town. Visitors to Hon Yen can see life in fishing villages, the busy traffic at sea and fishermen rushing to work in the early morning and afternoon.
Le Thuy beach in Binh Son District of Quang Ngai Province is an attraction for locals because of the clear blue water, the cliffs, the golden sand beaches and the pristine scenery.

Looking from above, the ancient town of Hoi An in the late afternoon appears with many layers of dark brown tile roofs, separated by small roads that have just turned on the lights. This ancient town was recognized by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site in 1999. Hoi An was also voted by the Travel and Leisure Magazine as the best tourist cities in the world in 2019.

Dubbed the worth-living city, Da Nang has many beautiful beaches, buildings and modern resorts. Every summer, the city also attracts visitors by the international fireworks festival held on the banks of Han River.

[Terraced fields in Sa Pa’s harvest season. The best times to visit the terraced fields here are the raining season (April to May) and the harvest season (August to September). In addition, visitors in Sapa can take the cable car to Mount Fansipan, visit Hoang Lien National Park, Muong Hoa Valley and experience the culture of the HMong, Dao Do, Tay ethnic minority... at the homestay.

Photos by Dam Van Thao
Vietnam scenery birds eye view attraction
 
