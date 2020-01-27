A bird’s-eye view of Vietnam

Terraced fields in Sa Pa in northern Lao Cai Province during harvest season. The best times to visit the terraced fields here are April to May (when the locals water their fields at full to prepare for a new crop) and August to September (harvest season).

Visitors can take a cable car to Mount Fansipan, Southeast Asia’s highest point, visit Hoang Lien National Park and Muong Hoa Valley and experience the cultures of the H'Mong, Dao Do, and Tay ethnic minorities by staying in their homes.