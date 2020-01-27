A bird’s-eye view of Vietnam

|
A daisy farm in Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap Province. Sa Dec is considered the flower capital of the Mekong Delta, with 600 hectares and over 2,000 families growing flowers.
The Landmark 81 building in HCMC at night. At 461.15 meters, it’s the tallest building in Vietnam and the 17th tallest in the world. It has 81 floors.
The statue of Jesus Christ at dawn in the southern beach town Vung Tau. It was built in 1974, and took 19 years to complete. Located at a height of 200 meters, it offers a panoramic view of Vung Tau if you climb the 133 steps in the spiral staircase inside.
A herd of cows graze in a meadow in Phan Thiet Town, the south central province of Binh Thuan.
The Nam Cuong dunes in An Hai Commune, Ninh Phuoc District, Ninh Thuan Province, look like a desert when seen from above. The place is situated eight kilometers from the south central province's Phan Rang Town.
Ta Dung Lake in Dak Nong Province is still new to tourists but already a popular spot for southern photographers. Ta Dung is dubbed the Ha Long Bay of the Central Highlands with 40 big and small islets amid the blue waters.
Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO natural heritage site in northern Quang Ninh Province.
Misty Da Lat is always in the list of favorite destinations in Vietnam. This is a picture of Da Lat at night taken through fog.
A photo titled "Net flowers" shows a fisherman catching anchovies in Hon Yen Islet of Phu Yen Province, in southern Vietnam.
Hon Yen is in Tuy An District, some 20 km northeast of Tuy Hoa Town. Visitors to Hon Yen can see life in fishing villages, the busy traffic at sea and fishermen rushing to work in the early morning and afternoon.
Le Thuy beach in Binh Son District, central Quang Ngai Province is a major attraction because of the clear blue waters, cliffs, golden sandy beaches, and pristine landscapes.
The ancient town of Hoi An seen from above at dusk. A UNESCO world cultural heritage site in central Vietnam, it was voted by Travel & Leisure magazine as the world's best city in 2019.
Da Nang is well-known for its many beautiful beaches and modern resorts. Every summer the central city also attracts visitors to its international fireworks festival held on the banks of the Han River.
Terraced fields in Sa Pa in northern Lao Cai Province during harvest season. The best times to visit the terraced fields here are April to May (when the locals water their fields at full to prepare for a new crop) and August to September (harvest season).
Visitors can take a cable car to Mount Fansipan, Southeast Asia’s highest point, visit Hoang Lien National Park and Muong Hoa Valley and experience the cultures of the H'Mong, Dao Do, and Tay ethnic minorities by staying in their homes.