VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Cameras, models flock to Hanoi pond as white lotuses bloom
 
 

Cameras, models flock to Hanoi pond as white lotuses bloom

Cameras, models flock to Hanoi pond as white lotuses bloom

By The Quynh, Khanh Linh    May 28, 2020 | 07:48 pm GMT+7
A 1000 sqm pond on Hanoi’s outskirts full of fragrant white lotuses in bloom is attracting hordes of photographers and women.

Tags:

Vietnam lotus lotus pond fragrant countryside tourism attraction
 
View more

Another large National Highway chunk collapses into local river

Drunken fist: Can’t drive, but can fight under the influence

Hanoian chucks regular job to help accident victims

Work to begin this year on three major transport projects

 
go to top