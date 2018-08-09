When a banana plant goes bananas

According to a video made by national news broadcaster VTV, the plant has grown in the home of a couple in Phu Yen Province.

Visitors in the area and from neighboring areas are flocking to see this extraordinary bunch and taking selfies with it.

Dang Thi Pha, the plant's owner, said she and her husband got the banana plant not knowing that it would produce such a bunch. The bunch is taller than a person and the family is digging a hole in the ground to accomodate its growth.

Last year it produced 340 hands in one bunch, according to the VTV report.

While similar plants have been reported elsewhere, people are still surprised and want to see it in person.