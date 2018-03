By Cuu Long May 8, 2016 | 07:51 am GMT+7

Drained to the bottom. Photo by Cuu Long

Months of drought drained Ao Ba Om pond to its bottom, causing deaths of all the fish and plants.

Proposals to save the pond by provincial authorities prepared are pending for approval.

Ao Ba Om pond, 300 meters wide and 500 meters long, was recognised as historic national relic in 1994. The pond is home to annual Khmer festivals such as Chol Chnam Thmay, Dolta, Ok Bom Bok.