anti-corruption
Don't push the envelope: Vietnam prohibits Lunar New Year gifts for officials
Government officials are prohibited from offering and receiving Tet gifts.
Vietnam to investigate corruption investigators
The Communist Party's Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has set up seven teams to check on the ...
China widens anti-corruption campaign on senior officials' families
China's ruling Communist Party will widen a pilot anti-graft scheme to four more regions beyond the business hub of Shanghai as it seeks to rein in business activities by the ...
April 19, 2016 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Anti-corruption officials want to tighten noose on cash transactions
Asset declarations for all high-ranking officials are intended to put an end to corruption, but there is a lack of transparency in the system that requires these officials to be ...
April 14, 2016 | 07:57 pm GMT+7
Cambodia's ambassador to Seoul charged for visa scam
Cambodia's ambassador to South Korea was charged with corruption and embezzlement Thursday for a slew of scams that allegedly included siphoning off more than $100,000 selling ...
April 08, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
China military to end paid-for services within three years
BEIJING, March 28 - China's military will end so-called paid for services within the next three years, state media said on Monday, the latest move to modernise the armed forces ...
March 28, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Blogger sentenced to five years in prison for 'smearing' state
The People's Court of Hanoi sentenced blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh (nickname Anhbasam) to five years imprisonment on March 23 for "smearing and distorting the truth of the state".
March 23, 2016 | 07:18 pm GMT+7
Blogger Ba Sam to face trial on charges of “tarnishing the State”
Blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Minh Thuy will go on trial this Wednesday on charges of “abusing freedoms and democratic rights to impinge on the interests of the ...
March 21, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
