Vietnam brings public servants into anti-corruption net

By Ha Nguyen   June 28, 2019 | 08:59 am GMT+7
Residents perform administrative procedures at the People's Committee Office of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City in June 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

All government workers will have to declare their income and assets from July 1 under the newly enacted Law on Anti-Corruption.

It covers everyone working for government departments and agencies, police officers, military personnel, lawmakers, and legislative candidates at all levels.

Anyone found making false declarations will face disciplinary action in the form of a reprimand, warning, demotion, or dismissal.

Besides, if anyone’s assets increase by over VND300 million ($12,800) within a year, they will have to provide an explanation. Vietnam’s per capita GDP last year was $2,500.

The law also prohibits civil servants from establishing, owning stakes in or managing private, limited, joint stock, or joint venture companies.

Civil servants in managerial positions can no longer have family members, including spouses, parents, children, and siblings, working in the human resources, accounting and cash departments in their office.

Data from the General Statistics Office showed that at the end of last year there were more than 5.2 million people working in the public sector. The number of civil servants on state payroll was 265,100.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnam public workers Vietnam civil servants Vietnam public sector Vietnam state agencies anti-corruption
 
