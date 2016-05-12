VnExpress International
Vietnam to investigate corruption investigators

May 12, 2016 | 08:22 pm GMT+7

The Communist Party's Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption has set up seven teams to check on the investigation, prosecution and trial of serious corruption cases and economic crimes.

The teams will examine the competence of local authorities and the way they detect and handle corruption cases, as well as reclaiming assets that have been obtained by corrupt officials.

They will also look into how authorities involved in investigations, prosecutions and trials coordinate with each other.

Seven members of the committee will lead the teams and investigate corruption cases that have taken place since January 2011.

The results must be reported to the Party’s Central Department of Internal Affairs before August 15.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

