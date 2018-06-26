50 high-profile officials disciplined in Vietnam's escalating corruption crackdown

The national conference on corruption prevention takes place in Hanoi on June 25. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam News Agency

A total of 50 top officials including current high-level officials, former political stars and retired leaders have been subjected to disciplinary action for violations related to corruption and wastefulness, a party official said Monday.

Of the officials, 9 are members or former members of the Party Central Committee, Phan Dinh Trac, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Steering Committee on Corruption Prevention said Monday at a national conference held in Hanoi to review the sweeping corruption crackdown since the beggining of 12th National Party Congress in January, 2016.

Many positive results, including the disciplining of both current and retired senior officials, have been achieved in Vietnam’s anti-corruption fight, he said.

Dinh La Thang, a former rising political star, was expelled from the Party. He got a 13-year jail term for economic management violations that caused million-dollar losses at the state giant PetroVietnam and also received an 18-year jail sentence for his economic management violations in a $35 million graft case.

“It was a breakthrough in the large-scale corruption fight that aims to tighten discipline in the Party system and the State apparatus,” Trac said.

Furthermore, multiple corruption and economic cases that had captured public attention were brought into the limelight and resolved under Party regulations and State laws.

The energy and banking sectors have been the center of the campaign, with scores of high-profile officials caught and sentenced to prison.

The results achieved in the corruption crackdown have contributed to restoring public trust and purifying the entire political system, Trac said.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, 74, who also chairs the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, said Vietnam’s fight against corruption was at an all-time high. He called for authorities to make great efforts at all costs to take the campaign further.