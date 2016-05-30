The most read Vietnamese newspaper
H&M apologizes for racist ad, triggering protests in South Africa
The ad featured a black child wearing a sweatshirt that says 'coolest monkey in the jungle'.
Ad firms using tools to help them read your mind
Companies are using latest tech renov to eye-track consumers to mine their emotions for info.
Failed Pepsi, Nivea ads show industry's diversity problem
'Between Nivea's 'white is purity' ad and Pepsi's 'Black soda matters' ad, I think it's time to open my 'Ask a Black person' consulting firm.'
April 10, 2017 | 03:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video
The national carrier has decided to fly its promotional campaign to a new note.
March 27, 2017 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
Google apologizes to ad clients for YouTube content fiasco
The British government suspended its advertising after some public sector ads appeared next to videos carrying homophobic and anti-semitic messages.
March 21, 2017 | 10:42 am GMT+7
Hanoi to crack down on fire prone storefront billboards
In the wake of a deadly karaoke bar fire, Hanoi officials say they plan to crack down on facade-sized advertisements.
November 06, 2016 | 09:14 pm GMT+7
Saigon's aging sign painter
An old bone setter carries on the tradition of hand-painting signs for Ho Chi Minh City businesses.
November 06, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Chinese detergent maker apologizes for "racist" TV ad
A Chinese detergent maker has apologized for a television advertisement that many in China and around the world called racist, but also blamed the media for causing the public ...
May 30, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
