Saigon's aging sign painter

The hand-painted signs that once beckoned customers to businesses throughout Ho Chi Minh City have slowly given way to cheap, laser print banners. One old artist keeps the craft alive.
|
Nguyen The Minh, 67, continues to paint out of a shop on An Duong Vuong Street, in Binh Tan District's An Lac Ward.
|
As a young student, he used to walk past a sign painting shop on Phan Dinh Phung Street and dream of doing the job.
|
None of Minh's three sons (or their kids) have any interest in continuing his work. The pay varies and a given job may pay hundreds or tens of U.S. dollars, depending on its size and scope.
|
These days, Minh says he has an easier time finding discarded wood and sheet metal to paint on.
|
Patience and goodwill are essential to his work; Minh says he never works when he feels rushed or angry.
|
Minh has mastered a whole host of fonts.
|
He measures and plots each sign carefully before picking up his paintbrush.
|
It takes Minh one or two days to finish a banner. “I love this job partly because it gives me the feeling of freedom in creativity,” Minh said.
|
His wife, Nguyen Thi Nhan, 62, often encourages him in his work by buying him paints and brushes.
|
Minh moonlights as a bone setter, which helps cover his living costs.
|
Minh, in a quiet moment at the end of the day.
Related news:
> Saigon's gentlemen: The man of love letters
> Red or blue? Hanoi's advertising billboards and a most curios case of urban planning