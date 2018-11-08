AFF Cup: 30-sec ads to cost $15,000 if Vietnam plays

Goalkeeper Dang Van Lam will be the key player of Vietnam in AFF Cup. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

National broadcaster VTV has announced that ads carried by its VTV6 channel will cost less for shorter time slots: VND262.5 million ($11,195) for 20 seconds; VND210 million ($8,956) for 15 seconds, and VND175 million ($7,463) for 10 seconds.

The price of these spots will rise by VND25-37.5 million ($1,066-$1,599) if the Vietnamese national team qualifies for the semifinals, and are expected to further double if it makes it to the final. Then, each 30 second spot will be worth VND800 million ($34,122), equivalent to VTV’s charges for the 2018 World Cup Final in July.

However, this is much higher than a 30-second halftime advert on a channel of VTC for Vietnamese men’s football matches at the recently concluded Asiad 2018, which cost $6,450. The Vietnam Television Corporation (VTC) is a member of radio and television broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

On the other hand, each advertising spot of the same length in AFF games without the Vietnamese team will cost much less. If Vietnam is not present in the final, 30 second spots for the game will cost just VND50 million ($2,132).

Meanwhile, , is selling a 30 second spot on VTC3 channel for VND180 million ($7,676) for group stage matches that feature Vietnam.

For other matches, each slot only costs VND15-30 million ($639.7-1,279) in the group stages, and VND25-50 million ($1,066-2,132) for the finals.

The right to broadcast the AFF Cup 2018 in Vietnam is jointly held by VTV, Next Media Solutions JSC (Next Media) and Green Communications Corporation (Green Communications).

VTV currently owns the copyright package on terrestrial television, while Next Media and Green Communications have complete control over satellite, cable, IPTV, OTT, radio, Internet, social media, cellular networks and public displays.

The AFF Cup, a biennial international football competition organised by the ASEAN Football Federation, will be held from November 8 to December 15, at 12 different stadiums in Southeast Asia. From 2008, the tournament has been sponsored by Japanese automaker Suzuki, and therefore is named the AFF Suzuki Cup since.

For the AFF Cup 2018, Vietnam is in group A. The team plays their first match with Laos Thursday, then Malaysia at home on November 16, Myanmar away on November 20 and Cambodia at home on November 24.