AFF Cup: Vietnam-Laos match tickets in high demand

By Lam Thoa, Tuan Hoang   November 6, 2018 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese players train in Chao Anouvong Stadium of Laos on November 5, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa

First round ticket sales for the upcoming AFF Cup match between Vietnam and Laos have been completely sold out.

The Laos National Stadium can host 20,000 spectators and about 15,000 tickets for the match between Laos and Vietnam on November 8 has been sold. Many buyers are Vietnamese living in Laos, according to an official of the Laos Football Federation (LFF).

Tickets are priced between 10,000 and 20,000 Lao kip ($1.17 and $ 2.35). The remaining 5,000 tickets will be sold on November 7, one day before the match.

This is the first time Laos is hosting an AFF Cup match and they are looking for a good result against Vietnam.

“There’s no doubt that Vietnam has better players than Laos and they are the number one team in Southeast Asia. Proof is you finished second at the U23 Asian Football Championship and fourth at Asian Games this year. But with home advantage, I believe Laos can secure a win or at least a draw,” said Viphet Sihachakr, Chairman of LFF.

“We have prepared everything for the match with Vietnam. We have a great team and a great coach. And we have no pressure in this tournament, because we are here to try our best,” he said.

The AFF Cup will be held from November 8 to December 15, at 12 different stadiums in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam will play its second match against Malaysia at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 16.

