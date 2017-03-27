VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video

By VnExpress   March 27, 2017 | 06:30 pm GMT+7

The national carrier has decided to fly its promotional campaign to a new note.

Vietnam Airlines has decided to fly its promotional campaign to a new note – with dance and electronic beats.

The national carrier has released a new video showing its pilots and flight attendants dancing and singing to “Bong Bong Bang Bang”, a local pop song that has reached around 150 million views on YouTube in the last nine months.

“Bong Bong Bang Bang” is an electronic remix of a century-old diddy that a Vietnamese "Cinderella" sings to summon her pet fish – until her step-sister kills it.

The song is the soundtrack for “Tam Cam: The Untold Story” (2016), which was inspired by the fairytale "Tam Cam", named after the Vietnamese Cinderella (Tam) and her step-sister.

Let’s see if the catchy song can help Vietnam Airlines catch its rising competitor VietJet, the private budget carrier known for its controversial promotional campaign that involved flight attendants in bikinis.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam music aviation culture advertisement
 
Read more
Giant turtle statue proposal fails to float Hanoi's boat

Giant turtle statue proposal fails to float Hanoi's boat

Action/Cut: Vietnam seizes two boats in Ha Long Bay after turf-war fight video goes viral

Action/Cut: Vietnam seizes two boats in Ha Long Bay after turf-war fight video goes viral

Vietnam ranks second best place in the world to teach English

Vietnam ranks second best place in the world to teach English

Return of Chinese tour scam puts northern Vietnamese province on alert

Return of Chinese tour scam puts northern Vietnamese province on alert

Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Illegal zipline makes authorities swing into action in Vietnam's Central Highlands

The bunnies are back: Playboy Club finds unlikely new home in Hanoi

The bunnies are back: Playboy Club finds unlikely new home in Hanoi

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

DJ superstar Hardwell to perform in Hanoi in May

DJ superstar Hardwell to perform in Hanoi in May

 
go to top