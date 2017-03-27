Vietnam Airlines gets down to the beat with new promo video

Vietnam Airlines has decided to fly its promotional campaign to a new note – with dance and electronic beats.

The national carrier has released a new video showing its pilots and flight attendants dancing and singing to “Bong Bong Bang Bang”, a local pop song that has reached around 150 million views on YouTube in the last nine months.

“Bong Bong Bang Bang” is an electronic remix of a century-old diddy that a Vietnamese "Cinderella" sings to summon her pet fish – until her step-sister kills it.

The song is the soundtrack for “Tam Cam: The Untold Story” (2016), which was inspired by the fairytale "Tam Cam", named after the Vietnamese Cinderella (Tam) and her step-sister.

Let’s see if the catchy song can help Vietnam Airlines catch its rising competitor VietJet, the private budget carrier known for its controversial promotional campaign that involved flight attendants in bikinis.