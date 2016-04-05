The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Ho Chi Minh City confirms 5 new Zika cases
The epidemic appears to grow after the city reported 19 infections within 3 days.
Zika virus mosquitoes detected in central Vietnam
They, however, accounted for just 0.24 percent of the mosquitoes tested.
Vietnam on high alert as HCMC reports 2 new Zika cases
Health officials say women who are planning for pregnancy must take extra caution.
October 15, 2016 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Vietnam confirms two more Zika patients: Health Ministry
The Ministry warned that new Zika cases could rise in the near future.
October 09, 2016 | 11:02 am GMT+7
Foreigner confirmed as 5th Zika case in Vietnam
The man tested positive for the virus soon after returning to Taiwan from a wedding in the Mekong Delta.
September 17, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
4th Zika case in Vietnam is German woman
The woman was reportedly stung by a mosquito in Vietnam prior to traveling to Japan where she was diagnosed with Zika.
September 15, 2016 | 10:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam confirms third case of Zika infection
Health officials are closely monitoring his family members and neighbors.
August 03, 2016 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Medical experts want Rio Olympics delayed or moved due to Zika
More than 100 medical experts, academia and scientists on Friday have called for the Rio Olympic Games to be postponed or moved because of fears that the event could speed up the ...
May 28, 2016 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak
Ho Chi Minh City has declared a Zika epidemic after a female resident living in a central district was confirmed to have contracted the mosquito-borne virus, the municipal ...
April 08, 2016 | 05:53 pm GMT+7
Aircraft required to spray mosquito repellent in bid to combat Zika
Ho Chi Minh City's Health Department has asked airlines arriving from Zika-hit areas to spray mosquito repellent before landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport.
April 06, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Vietnam put on higher alert after first Zika virus cases
Two Vietnamese women have tested positive for the Zika virus, health authorities said on Tuesday, adding that mosquitoes were highly likely to be the source of infection, putting ...
April 06, 2016 | 02:30 pm GMT+7
First cases of Zika virus confirmed in Vietnam
Two cases of Zika virus have been confirmed in Vietnam, the Health Ministry announced today.
April 05, 2016 | 10:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam on higher alert for potential Zika virus outbreak
The health sector has been placed on high alert for Zika virus after an Australian was confirmed as having the virus upon returning from Vietnam, said the Ministry of Health.
March 31, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Australian contracts Zika virus after trip to Vietnam
The Australian government has confirmed that one of its citizens has contracted the Zika virus upon returning from Vietnam, which has put the Vietnamese health sector in a state ...
March 24, 2016 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
