Vietnam confirms two more Zika patients: Health Ministry

Authorities have discovered Zika virus in the blood of a 27-year-old pregnant woman from Binh Duong Province and a 28-year old woman in nearby Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Health announced Saturday.

Both sought treatment for fever, rash and body aches before testing positive for the virus. Neither woman had traveled to affected areas or been in contact with other Zika patients.

Both women are in normal health, the ministry said, adding that authorities have since sprayed the neighborhoods where they reside to prevent a further outbreak. The new discovery brings Vietnam's total number of confirmed Zika cases to five.

The ministry warned that Vietnam's number of new Zika patients may increase in the near future.

In July, Vietnam confirmed its third case of Zika in the southern province of Phu Yen. In April, two Vietnamese women became the first confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

Authorities have discovered a number of foreigners with the Zika virus in recent months.

The Zika virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. The World Health Organization (WHO) said sexual transmission is "relatively common" and has advised pregnant women against travel to areas experiencing ongoing outbreaks.

