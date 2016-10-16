Zika virus mosquitoes detected in central Vietnam

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has discovered a small population of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus in the tourist town of Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

56 out of 23,682 mosquitoes, or 0.24 percent of the total, tested positive for the Zika virus, according to a study conducted by the institute from March 2015-May 2016.

One of the first two cases of the Zika virus in Vietnam occurred in Nha Trang in April. The other was in Ho Chi Minh City the same month.

The institute said that Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying Zika virus are likely to be found in other parts of the country.

The leading epidemiology institute Pasteur in Ho Chi Minh City has recently confirmed two new cases of Zika, bringing the total number of reported infections in Vietnam to seven.

Both patients showed commonly seen symptoms of the mosquito-borne virus, including high fever and joint and muscle pain. Both are stable and being monitored by doctors at their homes.

Among the seven cases recorded so far, Ho Chi Minh City has four, followed by Binh Duong, Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen with one case each.

Experts say there could be more infections in the coming time. The Ministry of Health has told women who are planning to have babies to take extra caution and preventive measures.

Related news:

> Zika virus threatens to spread to northern Vietnam

> Ho Chi Minh City to provide free Zika tests as virus spreads

> Vietnam on alert as Zika virus threatens to spread from neighbors