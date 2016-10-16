VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Zika virus mosquitoes detected in central Vietnam

By Phuong Trang   October 16, 2016 | 01:34 pm GMT+7
Zika virus mosquitoes detected in central Vietnam
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

They, however, accounted for just 0.24 percent of the mosquitoes tested.

Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has discovered a small population of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying the Zika virus in the tourist town of Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

56 out of 23,682 mosquitoes, or 0.24 percent of the total, tested positive for the Zika virus, according to a study conducted by the institute from March 2015-May 2016.

One of the first two cases of the Zika virus in Vietnam occurred in Nha Trang in April. The other was in Ho Chi Minh City the same month.

The institute said that Aedes aegypti mosquitoes carrying Zika virus are likely to be found in other parts of the country.

The leading epidemiology institute Pasteur in Ho Chi Minh City has recently confirmed two new cases of Zika, bringing the total number of reported infections in Vietnam to seven.

Both patients showed commonly seen symptoms of the mosquito-borne virus, including high fever and joint and muscle pain. Both are stable and being monitored by doctors at their homes.

Among the seven cases recorded so far, Ho Chi Minh City has four, followed by Binh Duong, Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen with one case each.

Experts say there could be more infections in the coming time. The Ministry of Health has told women who are planning to have babies to take extra caution and preventive measures.

Related news:

Zika virus threatens to spread to northern Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City to provide free Zika tests as virus spreads

Vietnam on alert as Zika virus threatens to spread from neighbors

Tags: Zika virus Aedes aegypti Nha Trang
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top