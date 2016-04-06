VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Aircraft required to spray mosquito repellent in bid to combat Zika

By Le Phuong, Tuan Dam   April 6, 2016 | 05:39 pm GMT+7
Aircraft required to spray mosquito repellent in bid to combat Zika
Tan Son Nhat International Airport has stepped up measures to stop the Zika virus. Photo by VnExpress

Ho Chi Minh City's Health Department has asked airlines arriving from Zika-hit areas to spray mosquito repellent before landing at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

The Health Department recently sent an urgent notice to the Center for International Health Quarantine to call for a a Zika virus protection and prevention plan.

Airlines are asked to spray mosquito repellent for planes departing from Zika epidemic areas before entering Vietnam, said a local health official.

In case any passenger is suspected of carrying the Zika virus, Tan Son Nhat International Airport will coordinate with the city's health sector to transfer the suspected case to the Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

The Health Department is also sterilizing airplanes and the area around the airport to control the risk of contamination, while authorities are educating passangers on how to identify and prevent the Zika virus.

The international airport in Ho Chi Minh City has a fever scanning system to detect people who might have a fever or high temperature.

With the risk of Zika spreading in Ho Chi Minh City, Director of the Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh called for competent authorities, offices, companies and citizens to help kill mosquitoes and their larvae.

More than 60 countries have reported the apperance of Zika, that has spread wildly in central and south America. Countries around Vietnam including Thailand, Laos, China and Cambodia have also recorded cases of the virus.

On April 5, two cases of the Zika virus were confirmed in Vietnam. One of the cases is a 32-year-old woman from District 2 in Ho Chi Minh City. She started developing symptoms such as severe fever, conjunctivitis and fatigue last Tuesday and went to the district general hospital the same day. She subsequently tested positive for the Zika virus.

Tags: Tan San Nhat airport Zika virus health department Center for International health quarantine
 
Read more
Over 120 nations to sign climate deal in April: France

Over 120 nations to sign climate deal in April: France

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's final day in office

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's final day in office

Zika virus-linked mosquito type found in Da Nang International Airport

Zika virus-linked mosquito type found in Da Nang International Airport

Massive Hanoi water project puts off deal with Chinese company amid public outcry over quality

Massive Hanoi water project puts off deal with Chinese company amid public outcry over quality

Questions raised over quality of pipeline supplied by Chinese contractor

Questions raised over quality of pipeline supplied by Chinese contractor

U.S. communists support Vietnamese victims of war

U.S. communists support Vietnamese victims of war

Deputy PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated as prime minister

Deputy PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated as prime minister

Nguyen Tan Dung steps down as Vietnam PM

Nguyen Tan Dung steps down as Vietnam PM

 
go to top