Tag youth
Jobless Vietnamese millennials would rather stay home than do manual work

'What is the point of doing repetitive work? I am a university graduate, not a robot.'

The bubble tea craze sweeping Saigon – in pictures

If you want to see first hand the bubble tea explosion in the city, take a stroll down Ngo Duc Ke Street.

Demystifying Vietnamese millennials' 'obsession' with bubble tea

Vietnamese netizens have been eagerly discussing the 'paradox' of low wages and 'wasteful spending'. We're here to dissect it.
October 04, 2017 | 03:35 pm GMT+7

Young Vietnamese concerned about dangers of online sexual abuse: UNICEF

Eight out of ten 18-year-olds believe young people are in danger of being sexually abused or taken advantage of online, and more than five out of 10 think friends participate in ...
June 09, 2016 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

President Obama speaks with 2,000 young Vietnamese

Obama discusses Vietnam-U.S. relations with Vietnam's intellectuals, civil society, entrepreneurs and students in Hanoi. VnExpress International updates live Obama's talk with ...
May 24, 2016 | 11:34 am GMT+7

University graduates ditch their certificates for vocational training

“Working as ‘xe om’, motorbike taxi, each month I earn over VND5 million ($224), if I’m frugal, I have enough to pay for rent, meals and study,” said Nguyen Dinh Duc, who has a ...
April 22, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7

Young people account for half of nationwide unemployment

Almost 48 percent of the 1.12 million unemployed in Vietnam are aged from 15 to 24, announced the General Statistics Office in Vietnam’s socio-economic report for Q1/2016.
March 26, 2016 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
 
