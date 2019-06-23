Vietnamese basketball player to represent Asia in world youth tournament

She was also the first Vietnamese in the top 10 of the Jr. NBA selection camp in the Asia Pacific region, which helped her qualify for the worldwide program that will take place from August 6 to 11 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, the U.S.

To make the cut, she had to go to the Asia Pacific regional selection camp in mid-June in Jakarta, Indonesia, which featured 34 boys and 34 girls from 10 countries - Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The camp focused on developing technical and tactical skills and five-on-five competitions. Ten boys and girls each were chosen to represent the Jr. NBA Global Championship. Of the 10 Vietnamese who went to the camp, Linh was the only one chosen after finishing sixth.

The Jr. NBA came to Vietnam for the sixth year to train over 600 participants at the Hanoi Academy on June 1 and 2. Former NBA player Vladimir Radmanovic helped coach and identify five boys and five girls for the Asia Pacific camp.

Jr. NBA continues to foster basketball development in Vietnam through an academy for coaches that has trained an estimated 5,000 teachers from over 3,000 schools in eight cities since 2018.