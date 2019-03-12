Vietnam wins six world weightlifting gold medals

Nguyen Thi Thu Trang won all three gold medals in the 45 kilogram category for women, lifting a total of 141 kilograms to beat opponents from Peru and Taiwan.
In the 49 kilogram category for men, Do Tu Tung lifted a total weight of 220 kilograms to beat his Romanian and Turkish counterparts to emulate Trang.
Another Vietnamese athlete, Bui Dinh Sang, won bronze in the 61 kilograms category with a total lift of 243 kilos.
The World Youth Weightlifting Championship 2019 is taking from March 8-15 in Las Vegas, United States. Vietnam has four athletes participating in this tournament.
In the 2018 version of the tournament held in Bangkok, Thailand, Do Tu Tung had won gold with a record clean and jerk lift of 128 kilograms.