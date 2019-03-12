Vietnam wins six world weightlifting gold medals

Do Tu Tung lifts weights at the World Youth Weightlifting Championship in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of the International Weightlifting Federation

Nguyen Thi Thu Trang won all three gold medals in the 45 kilogram category for women, lifting a total of 141 kilograms to beat opponents from Peru and Taiwan.

In the 49 kilogram category for men, Do Tu Tung lifted a total weight of 220 kilograms to beat his Romanian and Turkish counterparts to emulate Trang.

Another Vietnamese athlete, Bui Dinh Sang, won bronze in the 61 kilograms category with a total lift of 243 kilos.

The World Youth Weightlifting Championship 2019 is taking from March 8-15 in Las Vegas, United States. Vietnam has four athletes participating in this tournament.

In the 2018 version of the tournament held in Bangkok, Thailand, Do Tu Tung had won gold with a record clean and jerk lift of 128 kilograms.