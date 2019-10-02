Top managers in Vietnam earn $478 a month: government report

This is VND407,000 ($18) higher than in the last quarter and VND1.4 million ($60), or 12.6 percent, more than a year ago, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The second highest income groups, high-level technical experts and workers with at least university education, earn VND9.2 million ($397), up 2 percent and 13.6 percent.

Manual laborers get the lowest salaries, VND4.9 million ($212), the same as in the previous quarter but up 14.8 percent from a year ago.

The salaries of those who did not complete primary school and have never been to school are VND4.9 million ($212) and VND4.2 million ($181).

The average wage across all positions is VND6.7 million ($290), up 15.1 percent year-on-year. Male workers, who make up 52.3 percent of the workforce, earn VND7.1 million ($307), while women average VND6.2 million ($268).

Urban workers, who account for 34.7 percent of the workforce, earn VND7.5 million ($324) while rural workers get VND4.6 million ($199).

The unemployment rate stands at 2.17 percent, down 0.03 percentage points year-on-year, equivalent to 1.06 million people of working age. Of this, youths, defined as persons between 15 and 24 years of age, accounted for 39.7 percent.