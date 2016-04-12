The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese official fined $22,000 for land-use violations, but gets to keep his massive villa
Despite parts of it being illegally constructed, Pham Sy Quy's massive hillside complex is allowed to remain intact.
School leaders arrested for stealing 6 tons of rice from poor students in northern Vietnam
The principal and vice principal allegedly sold the rice and pocketed the money.
Vietnamese official fired for land-use violations
Pham Sy Quy has been fired as the director of Yen Bai Province's environment department.
October 27, 2017 | 09:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese official faces the music for abusing land-use laws
The massive complex he and his wife built on farmland, plus the huge loans he failed to declare, have the wolves at the door of his villa.
October 23, 2017 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Body of reporter found following massive floods in Vietnam
He was filming on a bridge when a torrent of water swept him and the bridge away.
October 13, 2017 | 07:42 pm GMT+7
Landslides kill 2, injure 7 in Vietnam's northern mountains
A 8-month-old child and her mother perished.
September 04, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Vietnamese town ravaged by heavy flooding
This town in Yen Bai Province was ripped apart in a matter of minutes by deadly floods.
August 04, 2017 | 03:56 pm GMT+7
Foul play? Journalist arrested, investigated for blackmailing government official in northern Vietnam
When top officials build lavish villa complexes, questions are going to be asked.
June 28, 2017 | 10:10 pm GMT+7
Typhoon turns roads into rivers in northern Vietnam
Torrential rain has caused serious flooding in the northern city of Yen Bai following Typhoon Dianmu.
August 21, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Escapists, unite, and treat yourselves to a night in Mu Cang Chai
If urban life starts to take its toll, the remote mountains of Mu Cang Chai are a far-flung retreat where serenity still reigns in silence.
April 12, 2016 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
