Peach blossoms increase remote district appeal

By Hoang Phong   January 3, 2020 | 11:03 am GMT+7

Mu Cang Chai, a mountainous district in northern Yen Bai Province famous for its rice terraces, is transformed into a sea of pink peach blossoms, signalling the approach of spring.

Mu Cang Chai, a far-lung retreat that has escaped the holiday crowds, has been popular with locals and foreign tourists for golden rice terraces in September and October every year. But from late December until January, the mountainous district puts on a new outfit with pinky peach blossoms blooming across the northern highlands mountain area.

Peach blossoms have five pink petals with long red pistils, blooming in clusters from the New Year until the Lunar New Year, or Tet, considered the biggest and most important festival of Vietnamese people. Peach blossoms are mainly planted at poor-hit La Pan Tan commune.

The country will enjoy a seven-day holiday for the festival, staring January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year.
Peach trees shine brightly under warm spring sunshine by a bungalow of the Mong ethnic minority people in Trong Tong Village in La Pan Tan Commune.Mu Cang Chai is around seven hours drive to the northwest of Hanoi. It sits at 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) above sea level at the foot of the Hoang Lien Son mountain range.The H’Mong ethnic minority group started carving rice terraces into the mountain range centuries ago and continue to plant and harvest the crop today.

For many years now, Mu Cang Chai is said to be at its most beautiful from late September to early October, when rice terraces are dyed yellow. But its time to drive motorbikes through rugged and winđy roads to reach Mu Cang Chai where peach blossoms are painting a romantic landscape for the  poverty-hit district.

A little Hmong girl is trying to touch the peach blossoms which are blooming vividly.

Le Trung Kien, a local teacher in Mu Cang Chai and also author of this photo collection, said the H’Mong don’t know when the first peach tree appeared but that they herald the approach of spring.

A HMong mother and her child walk amidst the peach trees forest. Le Trung Kien, a local teacher in Mu Cang Chai and also the photo collection’s author, said the H’Mong people didn’t know since when peace trees appear but one thing that can make sure when the peace blossoms bloom, it heralds the approaching of spring.

Sunset over Mu Cang Chai at this time of the year.For a long time, the mention of Mu Cang Chai evoked images of a far away, remote, untouched place for many travelers; so much so that the name was used as a synonym and idiom for something very far away, almost unreachable.Well, today, it takes just seven hours on the road to reach the mountainous district in Yen Bai Province, northwest of Hanoi.

Tags: Mu Cang Chai peach blossoms spring season H'Mong people Lunar New Year Tet Yen Bai rice terraces
 
