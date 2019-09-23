Photographers flock to Yen Bai’s golden terraces

|
Saigon photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan captures his colleague paragliding over golden rice fields in Tu Le Commune, Yen Bai Province’s Van Chan District.
Photographers also visit other famous locations like Lam Mong and Lam Thai villages, Cao Pha Valley and Khau Pha Pass.
Between mid-September and early October is the time when photographers from across the country visit Yen Bai to take photos of the ripening rice crop.
A photo of a terraced field still covered in mist at 6 a.m. on Mam Xoi Hill in Mu Cang Chai District.
This field, in Han Xung Village of La Pan Tan Commune, has become a symbol of Mu Cang Chai, making it a must-visit destination for anyone who visits this upland area.
Terraced fields near Mam Xoi Hill in La Pan Tan Commune.
The field is located around 1 km above sea level and 10 km from Mu Cang Chai District.
A photo angle that shows the Sang Ngu terrace field shaped like a horseshoe.
"The process of hunting for photos during the rice ripening season helps photographers blend with nature and make new friends and share their passions about photography," the photographer said.
Photographers take photos of the rice fields.
First time visitors to Mu Cang Chai should rent a motorbike and hire a porter or other locals to show them the spots with the best views.
An aerial view of farmers harvesting rice near a house on a terrace field in Mo De Commune.
A woman with her baby in a rice field.
Photographers often ask or hire locals to pose for photos in this golden season.
Photos by Nguyen Tan Tuan