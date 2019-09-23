VnExpress International
Photographers flock to Yen Bai’s golden terraces

By Huynh Phuong   September 23, 2019 | 11:33 am GMT+7

When the mature rice crop in the northern Vietnamese province’s vast fields turns yellow, the sight is breathtaking.

Paragliding over golden rice field in Tu Le. In mid-September and early October, it is an ideal time to see terraced fields in Yen Bai during the ripe rice season. This is also the time when photography lovers all over the country come to compose photos. Photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan (Ho Chi Minh City) has a photo hunt with his colleagues on a journey from Tu Le (Van Chan district) to Lam Mong and Lam Thai villages - Cao Pha valley - Khau Pha pass and Che road Cu Nha - La Pan Tan - Lao Chai - Sang Nhù (Mu Cang Chai district).

Saigon photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan captures his colleague paragliding over golden rice fields in Tu Le Commune, Yen Bai Province’s Van Chan District.

Photographers also visit other famous locations like Lam Mong and Lam Thai villages, Cao Pha Valley and Khau Pha Pass. 

Between mid-September and early October is the time when photographers from across the country visit Yen Bai to take photos of the ripening rice crop.
A photo of Mam Xoi Hill in Mu Cang Chai District in mist at 6 a.m.This field, which is part of La Pan Tan Village, has became a symbol of Mu Cang Chai, making its a must-stop-by destination for anyone who visits this upland area.

A photo of a terraced field still covered in mist at 6 a.m. on Mam Xoi Hill in Mu Cang Chai District.

This field, in Han Xung Village of La Pan Tan Commune, has become a symbol of Mu Cang Chai, making it a must-visit destination for anyone who visits this upland area.
Terraced fields near Mam Xoi Hill in La Pan Tan Commune.The rice fields locate around 1km above sea level and about 10km away from the center of Mu Cang Chai District.

Terraced fields near Mam Xoi Hill in La Pan Tan Commune.

The field is located around 1 km above sea level and 10 km from Mu Cang Chai District.

Birds-eye view shots show Yen Bai blooms with vast golden terraced fields - 3

A photo angle that shows the Sang Ngu terrace field shaped like a horseshoe. 

"The process of hunting for photos during the rice ripening season helps photographers blend with nature and make new friends and share their passions about photography," the photographer said.
Photographers in the far distance are taking photos of the rice fields.

Photographers take photos of the rice fields.

First time visitors to Mu Cang Chai should rent a motorbike and hire a porter or other locals to show them the spots with the best views.
Birds-eye view shots show Yen Bai blooms with vast golden terraced fields - 4

An aerial view of farmers harvesting rice near a house on a terrace field in Mo De Commune.
A mother carrying her baby on a rice field.Photographers often ask or hire locals to pose for a photo amidst the golden season.

A woman with her baby in a rice field.

Photographers often ask or hire locals to pose for photos in this golden season.

Photos by Nguyen Tan Tuan

