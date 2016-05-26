The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vung Ang
Thieves boost lighting cable from economic zone which hosts Formosa Vietnam
The loss of 549 meters of underground electrical cables from the Vung Ang Economic Zone has disrupted its operations.
Fish death mystery solved, what's next?
The Vietnam announced on June 30 that Taiwan's Formosa Steel Plant is responsible for the mass fish kill in April. ...
Formosa apologizes for mass fish deaths, pledges compensation and changes
Taiwanese steel firm Formosa has issued an apology over the mass fish deaths that have plagued the central coast since April, according to the Vietnamese government.
June 30, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to announce cause of mass fish deaths today
Vietnamese government is expected to announce the cause of the mass fish deaths that have plagued the central coast since April at a press conference today in Hanoi.
June 30, 2016 | 12:01 am GMT+7
Vietnam to announce cause of mass fish deaths on June 29
An official from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said the cause of recent mass fish deaths along the country's central coast will likely be announced on June 29 as the ...
June 27, 2016 | 06:51 pm GMT+7
Vietnam environment ministry says not to hide information about mass fish deaths
Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said Wednesday the ministry does not cover the truth about the mysterious mass fish deaths in the central region.
May 26, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
