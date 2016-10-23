Thieves boost lighting cable from economic zone which hosts Formosa Vietnam

Part of the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ha Tinh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

Unidentified thieves stole VND186 million ($8,200) worth of electrical cable from the Vung Ang Economic Zone, which hosts the Taiwanese steel plant Formosa, the culprit behind central Vietnam's massive fish die-off last April.

The loss of the 7km of cable disrupted a quarter of the lighting system at the Vung Ang Economic Zone, dealing a blow to businesses there.

Police are investigating the alleged theft, which was first reported on October 4.

In the meantime, the provincial authorities plan to allocate funds for the loss.

The multi-billion dollar Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Plant hit the headlines recently for causing one of the biggest environmental disasters in Vietnamese history.

The company admitted to having discharged a toxic cocktail into the sea that caused a fish kill that stretched four provinces and caused untold losses to the region's cottage fishing industry.

Formosa has officially apologized to the Vietnamese people and paid $500 million in compensation that has yet to be fully disbursed.

