Fish death mystery solved, what's next?
By
VnExpress
July 1, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
The Vietnam announced on June 30 that Taiwan's Formosa Steel Plant is responsible for the mass fish kill in April. The company has since apologized and pledged to pay $500 million to clean up the aftermath.
Tags:
Formosa
mass fish deaths
Vietnam
environment
pollution
disaster
Vung Ang
