VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Fish death mystery solved, what's next?

By VnExpress   July 1, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
The Vietnam announced on June 30 that Taiwan's Formosa Steel Plant is responsible for the mass fish kill in April. The company has since apologized and pledged to pay $500 million to clean up the aftermath.
Tags: Formosa mass fish deaths Vietnam environment pollution disaster Vung Ang
View more

Anti-EU champion Farage quits after Brexit vote

Sales going swimmingly for Finding Dory at box office

At least 8 dead after Russian plane on fire-fighting mission crashes in Siberia

Surviving 2025 motorbike ban Hanoi style

 
go to top