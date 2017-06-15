The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Vietnamese overseas
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Woman accused in Kim Jong Nam killing played prank on Vietnamese official, lawyer says
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong is charged with killing Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with a chemical weapon in Kuala Lumpur in February 2017.
Historic Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership ignites hope for Vietnamese Down Under
Imported Vietnamese agricultural products and a strong stance on the East Sea are high on their agenda.
Vietnamese claims he was tricked into cleanup work after Fukushima disaster
The trainee was employed to do engineering work, but was sent to a nuclear disaster zone, a Tokyo labor union said.
March 08, 2018 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
Vietnam urges US to investigate murder of citizen in San Francisco
American police reported the murder of the 23-year-old woman from Ho Chi Minh City last month.
March 02, 2018 | 09:54 am GMT+7
Vietnamese workers become internet stars in Taiwan after giving up train seat for toddlers
A photo of one man sitting on the other's lap next to a small girl has won them a lot of love.
February 23, 2018 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Four Vietnamese arrested in Japan for alleged cryptocurrency account selling
They are accused of having illegally sold the account to a crime group.
February 19, 2018 | 07:20 pm GMT+7
Vietnam warns citizens away from Maldives amid political crisis
The Maldives leader is in a power struggle with the country's top court and a state of emergency has been declared.
February 07, 2018 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Vietnamese backpackers, students getting ripped off for casual labor in Australia: survey
From fruit pickers to dish washers, most workers know they are earning way below the minimum wage.
November 21, 2017 | 04:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese women become largest source of foreign brides in South Korea
Statistics show the trend is being driven by the popularity of K-Pop and Korean soap operas in Southeast Asia.
November 20, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Confessions of an overseas Vietnamese: What I learnt from going to school in Hanoi
A 7th grader suddenly moves to a Vietnamese school in Hanoi, but she doesn't know how to read or write the language.
November 19, 2017 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
Australian police arrest Vietnamese nationals in cannabis farming investigation
Bank accounts holding $760,000 have been frozen after police spotted suspicious financial transactions.
June 15, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Seven Vietnamese arrested in Japan for shoplifting - report
Police said a woman in Vietnam run the theft ring and found buyers for the stolen beauty products.
April 06, 2017 | 08:44 am GMT+7
Vietnamese detainee dies in Japan's immigration center - sources
It was not clear for how long he had been detained or why.
March 26, 2017 | 07:57 pm GMT+7
Fire destroys iconic Vietnamese market in Australia
The livelihood of traders, mostly of Vietnamese heritage, went up in flames in Melbourne on Tuesday.
December 14, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City remittances set to fall 9 percent in 2016: central bank
Political and economic uncertainty have choked funds flowing into Vietnam from overseas.
December 06, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
