Tag
Vietnamese fishermen
Philippines arrests 14 Vietnamese sailors for illegal fishing
Fourteen Vietnamese fishermen were arrested early on Wednesday off the coast of the Philippines for “poaching” in the country's territorial waters.
Malaysia detains Vietnamese fishermen for straying into exclusive waters, again
Vietnamese fishermen and their navigational skills have been caught out once again in foreign waters.
Vietnam to deploy more vessels to protect fishermen amid Chinese fishing ban
Surveillance ships will have plenty to keep their eyes on as tensions mount once again in the troubled waters.
March 03, 2017 | 08:59 pm GMT+7
Indonesia to release 165 Vietnamese fishermen before Lunar New Year
Indonesia arrested a record 1,100 illegal fishermen from Vietnam in 2016.
January 18, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese boat seized off Malaysia for illegal fishing
12 Vietnamese fishermen have been detained by Malaysian authorities 'in an act of deterrence'.
December 11, 2016 | 03:40 pm GMT+7
Another 25 Vietnamese fishermen captured for illegal fishing off Thailand and Malaysia
The fishermen are awaiting their fates pending investigations.
November 25, 2016 | 08:09 pm GMT+7
Floating ghost ship found by Vietnamese fishermen
Vietnamese anglers have towed in a mysterious ship after discovering it abandoned off the south-central coast.
November 17, 2016 | 11:53 am GMT+7
Indonesia sets 39 Vietnamese fishermen free
Jakarta is taking a tough stance on illegal fishing in its waters.
November 16, 2016 | 12:50 pm GMT+7
Thai Navy seizes 28 Vietnamese fishermen
They are accused of illegally intruding and fishing without permission in Thai waters.
October 26, 2016 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Indonesia frees 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen
The fishermen were locked up for over three months.
September 14, 2016 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
China denies Vietnamese fishing boats shelter on Paracel Islands
The islands are traditional fishing grounds for Vietnamese fishermen.
August 15, 2016 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Indonesia releases 49 illegal Vietnamese fishermen
The offenders were unaware of their crime after straying into foreign waters.
August 12, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Thai coast guard arrests 20 Vietnamese fishermen
They were reportedly catching sea cucumbers in southern Thailand.
August 02, 2016 | 11:26 am GMT+7
Malaysia detains 88 Vietnamese fishermen over alleged illegal fishing: report
It would appear that Vietnamese fishermen need to check their GPS more carefully.
July 27, 2016 | 11:11 am GMT+7
Missing Vietnamese fisherman returns home after surviving Thai shooting incident
It is not clear how he managed to survive and got home, however.
July 14, 2016 | 10:01 pm GMT+7
