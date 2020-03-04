Vietnamese fishermen missing following South Korea blaze

A fishing boat catches fire in waters near the southern island of Jeju, South Korea, November 19, 2019. Photo courtesy of the Korea Jeju Coast Guard/via Vietnam News Agency.

Jeju Coast Guard said a fire broke out on the 29-ton ship at around 3:18 a.m. Wednesday in waters near Jeju Island, with eight fishermen onboard, including three South Koreans and five Vietnamese, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Two South Koreans have been rescued so far, with search operations still underway.

Adverse weather conditions have hampered efforts to put out the fire and find the missing, officials said.

Vietnam Labor Management Board in South Korea confirmed the information, stating the youngest among the five missing Vietnamese is 23 and the oldest 45.

Jeju Coast Guard subsequently provided the names and personal identification details of the fishermen to Vietnamese authorities.

South Korea has emerged as one of the biggest markets for Vietnamese labor in recent years. There are around 48,000 Vietnamese working in South Korea.