Fishermen save drowning German man

By Nguyen Quy   December 8, 2019 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Binh Dinh Province's border security force checks the health of German visitor Michael Haas, December 7, 2019. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

A Vietnamese fishing vessel rescued a 61-year-old German man who looked to be drowning off the coast of Binh Dinh Province.  

While fishing in waters around 12 nautical miles from the mainland in the central province’s Phu My District Thursday, the vessel owned by Nguyen Huu The found Michael Haas in trouble, waving hands in desperation.

The’s boat quickly approached the German man, took him on board and gave him emergency care. 

On Saturday afternoon, the vessel returned to the De Gi fishing wharf and handed Haas over to border guards.

Haas said that while he was windsurfing in the waters, he was hit by strong waves and unable to get ashore.

He is in stable health now, local officials said.

