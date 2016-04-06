The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Vietnam’s modern Tarzan
By
Nhật Quang
,
Trí Tín
April 6, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
After 40 years living in the forest, Ho Van Lang, 44, and his father have returned to civilization in the central province of Quang Ngai.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
civilization
Quang Ngai
After 40 years living
Tarzan
Vietnam’s
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
US, South Korea conduct military drills
Indonesia's capital crime crackdown
Fidel Castro made a rare public appearance
A smart patch for diabetes
Reading:
Vietnam’s modern Tarzan
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World