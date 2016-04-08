US, South Korea conduct military drills

VnExpress International
By Reuters   April 8, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
U.S. and South Korean military conduct drills near the border with North Korea. Military vehicles storm the banks of a river near the North Korean border as U.S. and South Korean military conduct river crossing exercises on Friday.About 400 U.S. soldiers and 100 South Korean soldiers worked together to construct a temporary floating bridge over which four tanks and 12 Bradley fighting vehicles crossed.The operations were just miles from the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, which are still technically at war. U.S. Army Major Ed Arnston says the drill is meant to help secure the South Korean -U.S. alliance.
