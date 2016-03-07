The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
military drill
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys
Vietnam's foreign ministry denounced Taiwan's ongoing live-fire drill around an island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands as a serious violation of ...
Vietnam protests over Chinese live-fire drill in seized island
The objection came just several days after Hanoi bristled at Beijing’s military exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin.
Vietnam condemns Taiwan's military drills in flashpoint waters
The government views this as a violation of Vietnamese sovereignty.
November 30, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
China’s drill “seriously violates Vietnam’s sovereignty”: Foreign Ministry
Vietnam says Chinese military drill to be held in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) is against international laws.
July 04, 2016 | 10:28 pm GMT+7
US, South Korea conduct military drills
U.S. and South Korean military conduct drills near the border with North Korea. Military vehicles storm the banks of a river near the North Korean border as U.S. and South Korean ...
April 08, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
N. Korea threatens nuclear strikes over South-US military drills
Seoul, South Korea - North Korea threatened pre-emptive and "indiscriminate" nuclear strikes against South Korea and the United States on Monday, as the two allies kicked off ...
March 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter