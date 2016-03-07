VnExpress International
Tag military drill
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys

Vietnam's foreign ministry denounced Taiwan's ongoing live-fire drill around an island in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands as a serious violation of ...

Vietnam protests over Chinese live-fire drill in seized island

The objection came just several days after Hanoi bristled at Beijing’s military exercises in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Vietnam condemns Taiwan's military drills in flashpoint waters

The government views this as a violation of Vietnamese sovereignty.
November 30, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

China’s drill “seriously violates Vietnam’s sovereignty”: Foreign Ministry

Vietnam says Chinese military drill to be held in South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) is against international laws.
July 04, 2016 | 10:28 pm GMT+7

US, South Korea conduct military drills

U.S. and South Korean military conduct drills near the border with North Korea. Military vehicles storm the banks of a river near the North Korean border as U.S. and South Korean ...
April 08, 2016 | 03:06 pm GMT+7

N. Korea threatens nuclear strikes over South-US military drills

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea threatened pre-emptive and "indiscriminate" nuclear strikes against South Korea and the United States on Monday, as the two allies kicked off ...
March 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
 
