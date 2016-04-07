VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

A smart patch for diabetes

By Reuters   April 7, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
South Korean scientists have developed a smart patch that can monitor a diabetic's blood sugar levels through their sweat and deliver drugs when needed.
Tags: diabetes smart patch glucose level south korea seoul IBS
 
View more

Cameron admits having held stake in father's offshore trust

US, South Korea conduct military drills

Indonesia's capital crime crackdown

Fidel Castro made a rare public appearance

 
go to top