diabetes
India eyes 'fat tax' as worries rise over fast food consumption
Indian officials are considering proposals for higher taxes and stricter labeling on fatty and sugary foods.
How modern life is slowly killing Vietnamese
An average office worker in Vietnam only walks 600 steps per day, far below the recommended 10,000.
Turtle Tower shines blue in Hanoi to mark World Diabetes Day
Over the past ten years, the number of diabetes patients in Vietnam has risen the fastest in the world.
November 14, 2016 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Can long naps cause diabetes?
For naps of less than forty minutes, the link with diabetes disappeared.
September 17, 2016 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Fatty livers increase kids' risk of diabetes
About seven million children in the U.S. have fatty livers, and nearly a third of those kids also have prediabetes or diabetes, according to a new study.
August 08, 2016 | 10:25 am GMT+7
8 reasons to go vegetarian
People go vegetarian for many reasons. These include losing weight, feeling more energetic and reducing the risk of diabetes.
May 16, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
Indonesia in top five for countries with diabetes: WHO
Indonesia is ranked one of the world's top five worst affected nations for people living with diabetes.
April 28, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
A smart patch for diabetes
South Korean scientists have developed a smart patch that can monitor a diabetic's blood sugar levels through their sweat and deliver drugs when needed.
April 07, 2016 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Diabetes cases reach 422 million as poorer countries see steep rises
The number of adults with diabetes has quadrupled worldwide in under four decades to 422 million, and the condition is fast becoming a major problem in poorer countries, a World ...
April 07, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
