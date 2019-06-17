VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam to foot $1.1 bln bill for diabetes by 2025

By Le Phuong   June 17, 2019 | 06:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to foot $1.1 bln bill for diabetes by 2025
A test for blood sugar level. Photo by Shutterstock/Proxima Studio

Given the high rate of diabetics in Vietnam, treatment costs for the disease are expected to soar to $1.1 billion by 2025.

Experts also noted at a Sunday conference held in Hanoi that many people are not aware that they are diabetic. 

In 2007, the treatment cost for diabetes was estimated at $320 million, said Tran Huu Dang, president of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes & Endocrinology.

"Vietnam is one of the Asian countries with a high rate of diabetics, which is 5.5 percent of the population between 20 and 79. About 13.7 percent of the entire population is pre-diabetic," he said.

For every 20 adults in Vietnam, one is diabetic, said Dang, adding that "many are not aware that they have the condition." 

The number of Vietnamese people with diabetes, the third leading cause of death in the country, has almost doubled since the last decade, Dang said.

Several studies have said that an unhealthy diet and a lack of physical activity are major factors in the rise of diabetes in Vietnam. 

Diabetes has long been considered a global public health problem, with a recent estimate indicating 422 million people are living with the metabolic disorder, accounting for 8.5 percent of the global adult population.

Possible complications of diabetes include hypoglycemia, kidney failure and vision loss. Older patients with diabetes have a higher risk of premature death and a shorter life expectancy.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese diabetes diabetic disease health medicine treatment
 
Read more
Saigon woman jailed for fatal drunk driving accident

Saigon woman jailed for fatal drunk driving accident

Vietnam allows policemen to work until 70

Vietnam allows policemen to work until 70

Foreign tourists rescued from Hanoi hotel fire

Foreign tourists rescued from Hanoi hotel fire

Three die as boat turns turtle in sea

Three die as boat turns turtle in sea

Japanese destroyers dock at central Vietnam port

Japanese destroyers dock at central Vietnam port

Taiwanese method mooted for raising capacity of Hanoi’s major landfills

Taiwanese method mooted for raising capacity of Hanoi’s major landfills

Man arrested after summoning gang to threaten cops

Man arrested after summoning gang to threaten cops

 
go to top