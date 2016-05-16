VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

8 reasons to go vegetarian

By Viet Chung   May 16, 2016 | 09:12 am GMT+7
People go vegetarian for many reasons. These include losing weight, feeling more energetic and reducing the risk of diabetes.
8 reasons to go vegetarian
Tags: healthy diabetes meat lover vegetarian
 
Read more
NA elections: more than half of the candidates have a master's or higher

NA elections: more than half of the candidates have a master's or higher

The timeline of U.S. - Vietnam post-war relationship

The timeline of U.S. - Vietnam post-war relationship

From foes to business partners: two decades of Vietnam - U.S. relations

From foes to business partners: two decades of Vietnam - U.S. relations

Vietnam's revised energy plan might not be as green as it seems

Vietnam's revised energy plan might not be as green as it seems

Panama Papers: Who are the 189 individuals linked to Vietnam with offshore accounts?

Panama Papers: Who are the 189 individuals linked to Vietnam with offshore accounts?

Coal fired plants to replace hydro as top power source in Vietnam

Coal fired plants to replace hydro as top power source in Vietnam

China tops the Panama Papers

China tops the Panama Papers

Vietnam sees non-stop decade long trade deficit with ASEAN

Vietnam sees non-stop decade long trade deficit with ASEAN

 
go to top