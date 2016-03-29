VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnamese student builds model aircraft carrier out of cardboard

By Dam Tuan, Dinh Phuc   March 29, 2016 | 07:54 am GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City high school student Nguyen Chi Thanh created a meticulously detailed model of an aircraft carrier out of cardboard, paper and glue.
Tags: aircraft model battle ship model patriotism
 
View more

Teachers brave fierce river to reach school on remote island

Trying your hand at fishing

Morning workout at a Hanoi market

Life inside a super tiny house

 
go to top