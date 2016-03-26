VnExpress International
Vietnamese student builds model aircraft carrier out of cardboard

Ho Chi Minh City high school student Nguyen Chi Thanh created a meticulously detailed model of an aircraft carrier out of cardboard, paper and glue.
 
