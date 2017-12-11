VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag patriotism
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Communist Party chief laments political apathy among 'a segment' of young Vietnamese

'They have been manipulated by hostile forces to do things that run counter to the Party and the country’s direction.'

Vietnamese student builds model aircraft carrier out of cardboard

Ho Chi Minh City high school student Nguyen Chi Thanh created a meticulously detailed model of an aircraft carrier ...
 
go to top