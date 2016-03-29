VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Life inside a super tiny house

March 29, 2016 | 04:18 pm GMT+7
Deep in an alley on De Tham Street in the center of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Van Hue My's two-square-meter house has been his home for many years.
Tags: Life inside a super tiny house house
 
View more

Vietnam’s modern Tarzan

Teachers brave fierce river to reach school on remote island

Trying your hand at fishing

Morning workout at a Hanoi market

 
go to top